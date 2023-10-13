 Amritsar: NCC Camp at Satlani Sahib : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Amritsar: NCC Camp at Satlani Sahib

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A 10-day camp at Shaheed Baba Jeevan Singh Khalsa College, Satlani Sahib, by First Punjab Battalion NCC Amritsar, has been organised where cadets are also to be selected for the Republic Day parade. Cadets from infantry, navy and air force are participating in the RDC selection camp. Cadets from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot districts are participating in this camp. Giving information about this, camp commandant Colonel PDS Bal, said that maximum emphasis is being given on training through lectures, training of weapons, along with medical room facility is also available for students. Apart from this, cultural competitions are also being conducted.

Art Educators Meet at DAV

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, in association with Kokuya Camel organised an ‘Art Educators Meet’ to foster creativity and collaboration on Thursday. The event aimed to promote dialogue exchange of ideas and professional development within the field of art. The resource person for the day S Raj Kumar, national sales promotion manager, enlightened the august gathering on subjects like importance of child art and art psychotherapy. Regional officer Punjab Zone (A) Dr Neelam Kamra was highly appreciative of the efforts undertaken by the school to broaden the horizons of its teachers. Principal of the school, Dr Pallavi Sethi, expressed her gratitude to everyone present and said that the meet was a resounding success and will act as a catalyst for continued growth and innovation in the field of art ultimately benefiting the students and the community as a whole.

D’ Zone Youth Fest on Oct 13,14

The D-Zone Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University will be held on October 13 and 14. Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare, said that a large number of student-artists from various colleges and institutes affiliated to the university will participate in the festivals. Dr Amandeep Singh, in charge, youth welfare of the university said that the items of general dance, giddha, western vocal solo, western instrumental solo and folk orchestra will be organised in the Dasmesh Auditorium. He said that on October 14, costume parade, mime, mimicry, skit and one-act play will be held in Dashmesh Auditorium and group shabad/bhajan, group song Indian, geet/gazal, folk song competitions will be organised in the Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium. On the stage of architecture department, rangoli, phulkari, mehndi and in the conference hall, quiz competition will be organised.

Internship training

The innovation council of DAV College organised an internship training in Partition Museum for its students under the guidance of principal and IIC president Dr Amardeep Gupta. Three students of MA (History) semester III — Shaweta Thakur, Kawaljit Kaur, Mansipal Kaur and two students of BA semester IV — Abhi Sharma and Yogesh Saini — attended two-month internship training. These students worked on various projects and initiatives of the museum including documenting stories of Partition survivors from Amritsar, Ferozepur and Attari. Principal Gupta congratulated these students and shared that internship gives a student the opportunity for career exploration and development, and to learn new skills. Through internship, students get actively engaged with the practical side of their learning like problem-solving, creative thinking, digital-skills, teamwork, etc.

City school wins taekwondo c’ship

CISCE national games and sport taekwondo was hosted in Ahemdabad. Five from Shri Ram Ashram Sen Sec School (ICSE & ICS) affiliated participated in it. Kritika and Sumit Kumar from grade VIII won silver medal and bronze medal. Manya Bedi and Navdeep Singh from grade VIII and Anuj Singh from grade XII also participated in tournament. Principal Neetu Sharma congratulated the winners and revealed that devotion and dedication is the key to success. The institution strives for the all-round development of the students. President of the school, Balbir Bajaj, appreciated the zealous endeavours of the students and wished them a prosperous future.

