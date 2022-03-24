Amritsar: NFIR seeks filling up of 3L vacant jobs in railways, scrapping of NPS

Amritsar, March 23
On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, National Federation of Indian Railwaymen’s (NFIR) sought filling up of 3 lakh vacant jobs in the Railways and scrapping of National Pension Scheme (NPS) during a national convention held in the foreground of the railway station here on Wednesday.
In his address, NFIR general secretary M Raghavaiah, while hitting out at privatisation in the Railways, said the Union government ignored the reality of hardships to be faced by workers, shrinking employment opportunities and other vulnerable sections in the country. Already, price escalation in the past two years had taken its toll on vulnerable sections.
BC Sharma, another leader, said a vast section of wage earners, pensioners and employees in the Railways were disappointed over the policies of the government. He sought scrapping of the NPS and restoration to the old pension. —
