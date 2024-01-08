Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 7

The winter chill has made nights troublesome for the homeless. Night temperature dipped to 4°C and the Met Department is expecting a further dip in the coming days. A large number of the homeless can be seen sitting around bonfires near the Company Bagh, Gol Bagh, railway bridges and Novelty Chowk.

However, they do not prefer to spend their nights at the “raen basera” being run by the district administration despite the biting cold. Otherwise, this night shelter has been equipped with all essentials including beds, warm clothing and washrooms. The staff at the “raen basera” claimed that 12 to 15 persons stay in the shelter during the night, but most of them were visitors who can’t afford a hotel or accommodation in the city.

The fall in temperature claims the lives of the homeless. It has been learnt that several deaths of unidentified people have been reported every year during the winter season. To prevent such deaths, the district administration used to conduct drive to send all the homeless to the night shelter. The staff at night shelter claimed that most of the homeless, who spend their night on footpaths, consumed tobacco or alcohol. They said, “Since such activities are prohibited in night shelter, so they prefer to stay out. Aid provided by religious organisations and NGOs also proves useful.”

“The inmates here get bed, bathroom, medical facility and food. They are usually brought here by administration officials. Now, we have around 15 to 20 persons staying here. No one can be kept here forcefully. As far as facilities are concerned, everything is being provided by the government,” said the staff at the night shelter.