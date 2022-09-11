Amritsar: Nine booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 10

The police have booked nine persons on the charge of attempting to murder and grievously hurting a man in Mahal village three days ago.

Those booked have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, Dharampal, Krishan Mohan, Brij Mohan, Mandeep Kumar, Surjit Kumar, Dwaraka Das, Ashwani Kumar and Mahinder Singh.

The police said a case under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act was registered against them. The police said raids were on to nab the accused and further investigation was on.

Ravaldeep Singh of Mahal village stated to the police that on Wednesday, around 9.30 pm, he along with Talwinder Singh, was standing at the village bus stop when the accused came there. He said they thrashed them and Dwaraka Das took out a pistol and fired several shot at him.The police said an old enmity was the reason behind the incident.