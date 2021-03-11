Amritsar: No shutdown today: PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

With no respite from the rising mercury and heatwave, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has decided to withdraw the Monday shutdown, which is a weekly scheduled power cut for maintenance.

PSPCL officials claimed that there was no scarcity of power till date and they were providing uninterrupted supply in the city circle. However, residents have been complaining about the unscheduled power cuts in urban localities.

Rajiv Parashar, Deputy Chief Engineer, City Circle, said: “There is no power cut being imposed in the city. There might be short shutdown for maintenance in some localities. Otherwise, we are not going to shut off power on Monday following the directions of the government. In wake of heatwave, the government has decided not to shut off power.”