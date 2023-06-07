Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 6

A complete bandh was observed in the city in response to the call given by various Sikh organisations to lodge their protest against the denial of justice to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, known as Ghallughara Divas, here on Tuesday.

Barring medical services, government offices and financial institutions, the rest of the commercial markets remained closed today. Stores selling essential items like medicines, however, remained open.

Most of the roads wore a deserted look. Public transport like the popular BRTS buses stayed off roads. Even the presence of auto-rickshaws was negligible. Routine life was thrown out of gear as all establishments including shops and petrol pumps were closed.

The impact of the bandh was visible at the Amritsar railway station and Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT). As a matter of routine, these public places remain abuzz with activities and passengers struggle to find a place to sit. With tourists coming to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple from all over the country, these public places witness a large number of footfall daily. Passengers coming out of the railway station today found it tough to locate autos and e-rickshaws to reach their destinations in the city.

Jawans of paramilitary forces and the Punjab Police were seen on guard. Barricades were put up at various intersections in general and on all roads leading to the Golden Temple.

Those in the hospitality sector said hotel occupancy went down as tourists preferred to stay away from the city to avoid any inconvenience.

All major markets, including those of grain, spices, dry fruits and textiles, remained closed. These markets were Katra Jai Mal Singh, Katra Ahluwalia, Main Sewa Wala Bazar, Guru Bazar, Bhandiyan Da Bazaar, Swank Mandi and Majith Mandi. Police personnel were seen guarding the closed shops.

Upscale retail markets situated on Lawrence Road, the Mall, Ranjit Avenue, New Amritsar, Majitha Road, Batala Road, Putlighar and surrounding areas besides the shopping malls were also shut.

Though government offices with public dealing like banks, post office and others were open, the number of visitors was minuscule.

The Dal Khalsa, which gave a call for bandh, thanked people of all faiths for extending their full cooperation in observing a complete bandh.