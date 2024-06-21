Amritsar: Officials told to identify vacant space for planting trees

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 20

In a meeting held with officials of various departments, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Paramjit Kaur has asked them to identify vacant places in all government offices where saplings can be planted during this monsoon. She said the administration has set a target of planting 10 lakh trees in the district.

She said vacant places in government offices, hospitals, schools, panchayat land and other such places can be used for planting saplings. The ADC asked the officials to make an assessment regarding the requirement of saplings to be planted.

She said the responsibility of the officials would not end only with planting trees as they would be held accountable if saplings die or get damaged.

