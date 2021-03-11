Amritsar: Organisation takes out 'freedom parade' on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

On the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, separatist organisation Dal Khalsa held an ‘Azadi March’ in Amritsar on Sunday to reiterate its commitment for the struggle of independence and pay homage to people who were killed in the Army operation.

The protesters led by Paramjit Singh Mand carrying Khalistan flags and placards raised slogans in support of independence and Sikh leader Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Bhai Amrik Singh, General Subheg Singh and others.

The protesters were also carrying pictures of exiled leader Gajinder Singh and raised slogans in his support.

A truck with placards having pictures of senior political leaders, police officers and bureaucrats who were in scene in the state during the troubled times and a slogan of ‘butchers’ also accompanied the march.

The leaders slammed the government for pressuring to suspend the social media accounts of Dal Khalsa.

It is a sheer human rights violation and assault on our right to hold independent beliefs and thoughts, said Kanwar Pal Singh, whose account on Twitter was suspended.

“We are undertaking a ‘freedom parade’ in Amritsar to pay homage to Sikh heroes who fought till the last breath and to convey to the government of India that we have neither forgotten nor forgiven the perpetrators of the attack,” said party president Harpal Singh Cheema.

