Amritsar: Orientation workshops

Amritsar: DAV College Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta addressed the orientation workshop on the short-term courses for the students in DAV College Amritsar today. “With the increase in demand for job-relevant skills, individuals nowadays are taking short-term job oriented courses that certify them. The skill gap is the major reason for not getting the right job option, regardless of business type and size. Recruiters now prefer professionals who have completed short-term job-oriented courses on specific skill sets,” he said. The college has taken an initiative to start these courses during summer vacations in different domains that include designing smart device using IoT, creating mobile apps using FlutterFlow, graphic designing using Photoshop, understanding machine learning using Python, creating websites using Wordpress, live stock exchange trading and e-filing of IT return.

Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), Ranjit Avenue, organised a one week comprehensive Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on managing time and taming stress. D Manju Bala, Director, KCET, chief guest welcomed Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, DAV University, Jalandhar. The director said that faculty is the backbone of any educational institution. The programme will help enhance their capabilities and also ensure a better learning experience for the students. Dr Manoj Kumar, an expert in organisational behaviour and stress management, gave a lecture focused on practical techniques for managing time and stress, emphasising the importance of work-life balance for educators. He highlighted the role of mindfulness, time management tools, and stress reduction techniques in maintaining mental health and fostering a positive work environment. “Educators play a pivotal role in shaping the future, and it is essential that they manage their time efficiently and maintain their wellbeing to inspire and educate effectively, he said.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, GNDU, announced the launch of a five-year integrated MTech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Engineering. Students will be awarded with BTech degree after completing four years. Admission to this programme will be based on the university entrance exam to be held on June 28 and the last date of online registration is June 20. Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Head Harminder Singh marked a significant milestone in the commitment to student development and future readiness.

