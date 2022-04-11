Amritsar: Palm Sunday observed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Expressing concern over the rising incidents of conflicts all over the world, members of the Christian community took out a peace march on Palm Sunday, which is observed as ‘Peace Day’ every year. Under the Church of North India (CNI), the Diocese of Amritsar (DoA) arranged the march in which participants held palm branches, symbolising triumph, and crosses made of palm leaves and shouting ‘Hosanna! Blessed is He, who comes in the name of the Lord!’ They marched through various streets to spread the message. Special services were held prior to the march in city churches and its peripheral towns. Later, they converged on the main procession that started from St Paul’s Church on the Court Road. Most Rev Dr PK Samantaroy, Bishop, DoA, said the peace march is held every year on Palm Sunday, a day commemorating the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion. TNS

Now, creche at Police Lines

Amritsar: To take care of minor children of women cops, a crèche has been set up at the Police Lines here. Outgoing CP Sukhchain Singh Gill inaugurated it on Friday. Joint Commissioner of Police D Sudervizhi with ADCP Ravi Kumar and ACP Gurinderbir Singh was also present. There are around 528 women cops attached with the city police. The crèche will prove to be a boon for cops having children as they could not have to leave them alone at home. Gill said with this, woman cops could do their duties diligently without worrying about their children. The crèche would work in two shifts from 7am to 1pm and from 1pm to 8pm. Besides women cops, Class-IV women employees were also deputed at the crèche that has the facility of toys for children and healthy eatables.