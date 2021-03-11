Amritsar: Panic in Majitha Road locality

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Panic gripped residents of a locality on Majitha Road after an unidentified person started firing in the air outside a house besides using abusive language. Geeta, the complainant, alleged that the unidentified person came outside her house and started firing and hurled abuses while taking the names of her nephew John. The police have registered a case under Sections 336 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25/54/59 A of the Arms Act in this regard. TNS

Two held with snatched mobiles

Amritsar: The city police have nabbed two snatchers identified as Vishal Kumar, alias Shelly, and Sahil. The police have seized as many as 12 stolen or snatched mobiles from them. They were arrested following a tip-off. They were brought on police remand for further investigation. More recoveries are likely to be made from their interrogation, the police said. TNS

Man robbed of his mobile

Tarn Taran: Shamsher Singh, a resident of Sarli Kalan village, was injured when two robbers tried snatching his mobile on Saturday night. Shamsher Singh, a clerk (munshi), was coming back from work from the brick kiln. When he reached near his village, two robbers stopped him and scuffled with him. They injured him with sharp-edged weapon and took away his mobile. The Verowal police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC on Sunday. OC

Door-to-door job camp on May 4

Amritsar: Under the door-to-door employment and business mission, a placement camp will be organised at the District Employment and Business Bureau here on May 4. Candidates who have passed matriculation or have a postgraduate degree could take part in the camp. Vikramjit, Deputy Director, District Employment and Trade Bureau, on Monday said renowned companies like BYJU’s, SBI, Credit Card, Audmons Pvt Ltd, Soldier Security and Hawk Eye Security Company will take part in the placement camp. TNS

Illicit liquor, lahan seized

Tarn Taran: Teams of different police stations seized one working still, 15,750 ml illicit liquor and 125 ltr lahan from different places during raids in villages on Sunday. While three accused were arrested, one absconded. In a joint raid, the Excise Department and Patti city police conducted a raid in Patti and seized one working still, 35 ltr lahan and 750 ml Illicit liquor from the residence of Dharambir Singh, who was arrested. Gursewak Singh of Patti town was held with 50 ltr lahan. Patti Sadar police arrested Resham Singh of Saido village with 15,000 ml illicit liquor. Goindwal Sahib police led by ASI Lakhwinder Singh seized 40 ltr lahan from the residence of Kuldeep Singh Soni of Gujarpura village. The accused managed to abscond from the spot. Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act by the police stations concerned.