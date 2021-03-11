Amritsar: Paralympian interacts with budding athletes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

Tokyo 2020 Paralympian and bronze medallist archer Harvinder Singh today interacted with 150 athletes invited from 75 government schools of the district.

In a special meet hosted by the District Education Office at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Mall Road, Harvinder talked about importance of sports and other aspects of a sportsperson’s life.

Harvinder, who scored India’s first ever podium finish in archery in Paralympics, motivated students to take up sports. The event was attended by DEO Jugraj Singh and other officials of the district Education Department.