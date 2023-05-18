Amritsar: Paras secures first position

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Paras Mahindroo, an MSc chemistry student of DAV College, has bagged the first position in district in Semester III examination. Principal Amardeep Gupta and faculty members congratulated him and appreciated the efforts of the Chemistry Department. The principal said, “The success is due to the dedication of the student and the support of our teachers. I would like to congratulate the students and their families for their support.” Dr Anita Mahajan, Head, Post Graduation Department of Chemistry, said, “I am delighted for the student. He has made his parents and the college proud. Having worked so closely with post graduate students, I saw the level of hard work, dedication and preparation. I also saw the fantastic support that he received from his parents and teachers.”

Spring Dale Teachers win Award

Two teachers from Spring Dale School were honoured with ‘Best Zonal Teacher Award’ in the Punjab and Chandigarh region by Science Olympiad Foundation. Sangeeta was selected as the best teacher in social sciences and Gurveen Kohli in English. In a communication received from the SOF, it was mentioned that both teachers have been honoured for their contribution in motivating their students to excel in their respective subjects in international olympiads. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the the teachers and appreciated their efforts.

New Cadets recruited for NCC

As many as 21 new cadets were inducted into the senior wing of the NCC at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, working under the aegis of Khalsa College Governing Council. Principal Puneet Kaur Nagpal said the schoolchildren were recruited by Subedar Ashok Kumar Singh, BHMPS Chandel, Havaldar Rajeev Kumar under the First Punjab Girls Battalion Amritsar. Nagpal made the cadets aware of the NCC rules and provided detailed information regarding the benefits of opting for the NCC. The principal encouraged the women to to serve the country.

Ashok Vatika holds workshop

Ashok Vatika Public School organised a workshop for mathematics teachers. Jaswinder Singh, recipient of ‘Shiksha Ratan’ award, was the resource person. He provided insights on the basic concepts of mathematics in a creative manner. He also talked about various teaching and motivated the teachers to come up with innovative experiments in the field of education. He encouraged the teachers to have a scientific temperament so that they could use of rational approach while teaching.

SRA students ace in Class XII exam

Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School performed well in CBSE Class XII examination. As many as 198 appeared in the exam and Mehakpreet Kaur from the non-medical stream bagged the first position with 97.4 per cent marks, Bhuvan Aggarwal from the commerce stream secured the second position by scoring 97 per cent and Sujal Mahajan from the medical stream bagged the third position by scoring 96.6 per cent marks. In non-medical, Mehakpreet Kaur, Sunidhi Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur scored 97.4, 96.2, 95.4 per cent marks, respectively. In medical stream Sujal Mahajan, Aradhya Sharma and Randeep Kaur scored 96.6, 93.6 and 92.4 per cent marks, respectively. In humanities, Jasleen Kaur bagged the first position with 96.4 per cent marks. Bhuvan Aggarwal secured the first position with 97 per cent marks. Principal Vinodita Synkhyan congratulated the students.