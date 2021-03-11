Amritsar: Parkash Purb of Guru Amardas celebrated

Amritsar: The Parkash Purb of Guru Amardas was celebrated with religious devotion at the Khalsa College gurdwara here on Sunday. After the bhog of Akhand Path, students of Khalsa College of Education, presented the shabad kirtan. Principal of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, also a Sikh historian, Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani elaborated on the life philosophy of Guru Amardas. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary of the council, while congratulating the sangat, said the Guru had given us the message of peace and service to society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings