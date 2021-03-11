Amritsar: Parkash Purb of Guru Amardas celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Parkash Purb of Guru Amardas was celebrated with religious devotion at the Khalsa College gurdwara here on Sunday. After the bhog of Akhand Path, students of Khalsa College of Education, presented the shabad kirtan. Principal of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, also a Sikh historian, Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani elaborated on the life philosophy of Guru Amardas. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary of the council, while congratulating the sangat, said the Guru had given us the message of peace and service to society.