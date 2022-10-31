Amritsar: Peddler among two booked in firing case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

The Kathunangal police booked an alleged drug peddler and two others for allegedly indulging in a firing incident. Those booked have been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Chatiwind Lehal village and Manjinder Singh of Jeevan Pandher village.

The incident occurred nine days ago, while a complaint was lodged with the police on Saturday. Jobanjit Singh, the complainant, stated to the police that he was going from Chatiwind to Mukandpur village on his bike on October 21. He said when he reached near a road located on the outskirts of Chatiwind village that leads to Mukandpur, he saw the two accused coming on a motorcycle.

He said Manjinder asked him to stop his motorcycle as they wanted to talk. He alleged Bhupinder, who was sitting pillion to Manjinder, took out a pistol and opened fire in air to threaten him. He said he got frightened and fled the spot. About the reason, he said Bhupinder used to suspect that he had got his heroin seized.

ASI Angrej Singh said a case under Sections 336 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the duo. He said Bhupinder already had a case under the NDPS Act registered against him and was out on bail. He said raids were on to arrest Bhupinder and Manjinder and further probe was on.