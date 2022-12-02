Amritsar: Pharmacy robbery case solved, one in police net

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

The city police have cracked a case in which a pharmacy was looted by an armed youth. The police have arrested a youth, who has been identified as Jagdish Singh, alias Goldy, a resident of Himmatpura, Gilwali Gate.

The police said the suspect got addicted to drugs a few days ago and started committing petty crimes. On November 25, he entered into a quarrel with his family and left the house before committing the robbery, in which he looted Rs 35,000 from a pharmacy located on Court Road.

The police registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 (2) of the Arms Act against him on the complaint of Nitish Kumar, an employee of the pharmacy.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said the police had recovered a toy pistol, Rs 3,000, a laptop and a cell phone, besides a stolen scooter from his possession. He had stolen the scooter from the bus stand area around 10 days before the robbery.

He said the suspect had been working at an automobile agency for the past six months. The investigation revealed that he had committed the crime in order to earn easy money for his daily dose of drugs. He had two theft cases registered against him at Civil Lines and Division E police stations.