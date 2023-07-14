Amritsar: Plantation drive at Govt ITI

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: World Population Day and World Environment Day were celebrated at Government ITI, Ranjit Avenue, on Thursday. Programmes were organised by the Rotary Club Eco.DCP (City) Parminder Singh Bhandal was the chief guest on the occasion. Noted environmentalist Prakash Singh Bhatty was also present along with Rotary Club president Jaspal Singh with many other members of the society. Principal Sanjeev Sharma along with staff and students welcomed the chief guest and members of Rotary Club Eco. Saplings were planted by the chief guest on the college campus.

Help desk for new students

BBK DAV College for Women on Thursday launched a special help desk to facilitate the admission process and resolve queries and concerns of students seeking admission. The help desk comprises professors Kiran Gupta, Manoj Puri, Anurag Gupta, Shefali Johar, and Hardeep Singh, who help students in solving their issues regarding application requirements, guidance on form completion and clarification on admission policies. The initiative has proved beneficial for students. It enables them to successfully register on the Centralised Online Portal of the Punjab Government. Emphasising the need for taking such initiatives, Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said, “The success of the college lies in the collective achievements of students and it begins with a smooth admission process. The help desk is a valuable addition that will provide personalised support to each student, ensuring a seamless and stress-free journey into our institution. We should strive to foster an environment where every student is welcomed and gets support.”

Animal welfare camp at KCVAS

Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, organised an animal welfare-cum-awareness camp at Civil Veterinary Dispensary (CVD), Loharka Kalan, on Thursday. The camp was jointly organised by the Veterinary Extension and Animal Husbandry Departments. Many farmers attended the camp. They were apprised about current topics related to animal husbandry. Dr SS Rath spoke on management of ticks and Dr Manbir Singh on anoestrous in dairy animals. Farmers got information about timely detection of heat and artificial insemination (AI). A lecture on toxic plants found in surroundings and agricultural land was given by Dr DK Mishra. The lecture highlighted detection of toxic plants, clinical signs on ingestion of toxic plants and treatment of toxicity to be given if animals accidently ingested such plants. The mineral mixture packets were provided to farmers to increase milk production of their cattle and maintain overall health of animals.

