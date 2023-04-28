Amritsar: Plantation drive at Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A sapling plantation drive was carried out at Khalsa College of Pharmacy to inculcate the qualities of harmony with nature among the students. With the help of college Director-Principal RK Dhawan, the students planted saplings in the campus and took a pledge to take care of the saplings. During this, Director Dhawan said that under the guidelines issued by honorary secretary of the council, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, a target has been set to plant maximum saplings to make the environment clean and green. He said that increasing tree cover was the only sustainable way to counter global warming, due to which there had been a drastic change in the weather. That's why every person should give his important contribution in planting at least one tree in his lifetime. On the occasion, under the guidance of coordinators Tajpreet Kaur, Charanjit Kaur, Satinder Kaur and Kavita, about 20 girl students of the college planted different types of shady trees.

Talk held on Politics of Identities

The Department of Political Science of GNDU organised a two-day national seminar entitled "Politics of Identities in Punjab: Understanding the Recent Trends and Patterns". The seminar was sponsored by ICSSR, North-Western Regional Centre, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Dr Satnam Singh Deol, head, Department of Political Science, welcomed the distinguished guests. Prof. Harjit Singh Gill, Professor Emeritus, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, delivered the presidential address. The keynote speaker, Prof. AS Narang defined the concept of identities in lucent way. The first and second session was chaired by Prof Kuldip Singh and Prof Raj Kumar Hans, respectively. Various eminent speaker including Prof Sukhdev Singh Sohal, Prof Parminder Singh, Devender Singh, Registrar, Khalsa College, Amritsar, Dr Sukhjit Singh, Dr Gurvel Singh Malhi expressed their expert views on the issue of identities in Punjab. Dr Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, MLA, Amritsar North, Prof Amandeep Kaur and many other illustrious faculty members attended the seminar.

NCC Officer visits govt school

Commanding Officer of 11 PB BN NCC Colonel Karnail Singh visited Government Senior Secondary Smart School for Boys, Verka. While addressing the cadets, he inspired them to be dedicated to the service of the country and to keep their thoughts high and pure and to work hard on the path to success. On the occasion, Navjot Khurana, head of the school, welcomed Karnail Singh and encouraged the cadets to be model citizens. Captain Kumar, SO, Sumant Gupta, master Harbir Singh Chawinda, Aswani Kumar, Rajinder Prashad and other staff members were also present.