Amritsar poets to participate in Faiz festival at Lahore

Amritsar, February 25
City-based poet, writer Arvinder Chamak, who has been curating Sanjha Punjab series of literary events virtually in collaboration with Majha House, has been invited to participate in the Faiz International festival to be held in Lahore from March 3 to March 6. Chamak has been invited along with several other noted writers from India, including Saif Mahmood from Delhi. The Faiz Literature festival is organised by Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The festival will host literary seminars, workshops, theatre and performing arts events over the period of three days.
Chamak, who has previously also been part of several cultural and literary delegations across the border, said that its a tremendous opportunity to revive cultural and literary exchange between two countries. “Its a prestigious literary event and I have been invited to perform as well as host events for Sanjha Punjab initiative. The Sanjha Punjab event will focus on discussing the way ahead for Punjab in terms of culture, lifestyle, traditions and geo-political approach. It will host policy makers, artists, writers, youth to discuss concretised steps that can revive the tangible impact bridge between India and Pakistan,” said Chamak. Along with Chamak, another Amritsar-based poet and academician Dr SS Behal has also been invited.
The festival was earlier scheduled for February 11 to coincide with Faiz’s 111th birth anniversary. But due to Covid-19 wave, the event was rescheduled. Since the borders between the two countries are closed, Chamak has sought a special permission to participate in the festival. Renowned Pakistani artistes, including Amjad Islam Amjad, Kishwar Naeed, Zehra Nigah and many others.
