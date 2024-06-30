Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar, June 30
The Amritsar Police claimed to have busted a local network of drug suppliers with the arrest of 6 smugglers.
Cops seized 1 kg heroin and 500 gm ICE along with around Rs 5 lakh of drug money and three 12 bore rifles from their possession here on Sunday.
The police also recovered gold jewellry, two vehicles and nine mobile phones from.
The accused were identified as Yuvraj Singh of Dhanoe Kalan, Ranjit Singh of Bhagwanpura in Bhikhiwind, Prabhjit Singh and Jagroop Singh of Mahal village, and Mangal Singh and Akashdeep Singh of border village Rajatal.
As per the probe, they were in contact with a UK-based gangster identified as Gopi.
An FIR has been registered under the accused.
The police are investigating the matter.
