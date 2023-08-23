Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

The city police nabbed two snatchers who used to lift bikes by pointing sharp-edged weapons at their targets here today. The accused have been identified as Sajan Shukla and Sahil alias Chhote Lal, a resident of Gali Banke Bihari, Jawahar Nagar, Batala Road, Amritsar. The police have recovered a sharp-edged weapon and motorcycle used in the crime.

The two gang members of looters in custody of Amritsar police.

Ramandeep Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said that on the basis of a tip-off, a police team led by sub-inspector Susil Kumar, in-charge Vijay Nagar police post, arrested Sajan Shukla, who used to snatch motorcycles from commuters by pointing sharp-edged weapons at them. A case has been registered on the complaint of Vivek Kumar stating that at 4:30 am on August 19, he was going for work. When he reached near Surya Enclave in Banke Bihari Gali, two unidentified youths intercepted him. Pointing sharp-edged weapons at him, they took away his motorcycle and fled.

After the investigation of the case, the police nabbed the accused Sajan Sukla on August 21. Sajan confessed having committed the crime and on the basis of his information, police today nabbed Sahil alias Chhote Lal. The police also recovered the weapon and snatched motorcycle from them. The arrested accused will be produced in court and police will take their remand for further investigations.

Police officials informed that Sajan Sukla was already facing a case of snatching at Sadar police station in 2019.