Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Amritsar, December 6

With the arrest of five persons, the city police have busted a drug cartel involved in smuggling of intoxicants and sedative pills in parcel.

Those arrested were identified as Prince Kumar, alias Rajan, a resident of Pethe Wala Bazar, Dhab Vasti Ram, Baljinder Singh and Major Singh of Mohalla Kauria Wala (Patti), Tarn Taran, Akash Singh of Mohalla Chathua Wala (Tarn Taran) and Mohar Singh of Harike (Tarn Taran).

Used to supply drugs in 2 districts Both Prince Kumar, alias Razan, and Baljinder Singh were travelling on a scooter (PB02-DR-5058) and used to supply drug pills in different areas of Tarn Tarn and Amritsar districts. Besides, the police team also seized 17,000 narcotic tablets from their possession.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that CIA staff along with the police team arrested two persons, identified as Prince Kumar, alias Razan, and Baljinder Singh during checking in the area of Gol Bagh near the railway station. Those arrested were facing cases under the NDPS Act in different police stations of Tarn Taran district.

“During questioning, Prince revealed that he met Major Singh of Kauria da Mohalla in Patti subdivision of Tarn Taran district, in jail and on his directions, he ordered intoxicating tablets from other states and supplied to Baljinder Singh through parcels,” said Bhullar, while adding that Baljinder Singh on the directions of Major Singh further supplied the same to two diferent persons in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

He said during further course of investigations, the police arrested the remaining three accused. He said police teams were making all-out efforts to unearth the whole network, identify the complete procurement and supply chain across to bust the drug cartel.

A case has been registered under Sections 22-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the D-Division police station in Amritsar.