Amritsar police busts trans-border smuggling network, one arrested with 5 kg heroin

PTI

Chandigarh, July 2

Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network with the arrest of a drug smuggler and the recovery of five kg heroin from his possession, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

The smuggler has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha of Khemkaran, he said.

Apart from recovering heroin consignment, the police teams have also impounded a motorcycle on which the accused was travelling.

The DGP said the accused was directly in touch with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler, identified as Ali, and has been engaged in drug trafficking.

Drones were being used to transport the drug consignments from Pakistan, he added.

The DGP said the videography of the entire search and seizure process has been done in the presence of an official as per provisions of the new criminal laws.

He added that investigation is on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon said the police teams had got inputs that drug smuggler Lakhwinder Lakha had retrieved the drug consignment and was on the way from Khemkaran to deliver it in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, the police teams laid a trap and successfully arrested the accused from the Khemkaran area, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, Dhillon said, according to an official statement.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaurav Yadav #Pakistan #Punjab Police