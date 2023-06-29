Amritsar police commissionerate now fully compliant with SC guidelines

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 28

The city police commissionerate has become 100 per cent compliant of Supreme Court guidelines in redressing the public grievances within record time.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav appreciated the Amritsar city police in his tweet on Wednesday.

In total the police have redressed over 10,000 complaints within 45 days timeline stipulated by the Apex court in two months. This excluding the 6,000+ complaints received on helpline number 112.

“We are also focusing on scaling down the pendency of cases registered with the city police. In the past five days, we have put to court around 800 cases,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vatsala Gupta, while talking to The Tribune. She told that the city police have been targeting to raise the figure by putting up around 3,000 cases in the court in next two months.

There is variety of cases resolved during the campaign started over two months ago. These included matrimonial, human trafficking, quarrels and others.

Vatsala Gupta said in order to achieve this, we segregated all the complaints by analysing what sort of action was required in these cases whether an FIR is to be registered or preventive action is needed to be taken or DDR was required. We took the action accordingly. However, the officials put in their hard work day and night for the same.

The workload for disposing of complaints was distributed among various senior police officials. While Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCP) City-I, ADCP City-II and ADCP City-III would look into complaints of theft, robberies and snatchings, the complaints of crime against women was taken care of by ADCP (crime against women and children) and cyber cell.