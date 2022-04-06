Amritsar Police raid eating joints near bus stand

Amritsar, April 5
The police teams raided several eating joints located near the interstate bus terminus late on Monday evening in Amritsar. They were allegedly involved in serving liquor illegally.
ACP Abhimanyu Rana confirmed the incident, adding that a case was registered.
He said the police got a tip-off that several eating joints have been indulging in the illegal act and had not procured any licence for it. He said there were clear instructions against this and appropriate action would be taken against violators.
The illegal serving of liquor in the open and in cars outside eating joints, especially those selling non-veg food, in different parts of the holy city is rampant. Earlier also, the police had launched drives against such offenders but the situation gets back to square one after a couple of days. —
