Amritsar: Poster contest on gender equality

Amritsar: The Gender Champions Club, Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), organised a poster competition on gender equality. Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Principal, Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Mehal Singh, Principal, Khalsa College, welcomed the speaker and motivated students to instil in their minds the importance of gender equality for the upliftment of society. Dr Gogoani stressed that in order to develop a progressive nation, gender equality played a vital role as women constitute half of the world’s population.
NSS holds poem recitation contest
The NSS Unit of DAV Amritsar organised a poem recitation functionon the college campus. The programme was organised under the guidance of Principal Amardeep Gupta and nodal officer Nivedita Sharma. The Principal said vote was the only strength left with the common man, who was otherwise rendered helpless. Students recited poems on voting system of the country highlighting its importance. The motive of the programme was to make the students aware of their right to vote. Principal urged students to make their vote and cast it in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
