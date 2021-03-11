Amritsar Property dealers paralyse work at tehsil office

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 8

Residents were at the receiving end as protest by property dealers and colonisers at district courts complex paralysed the work at the tehsil office here on Monday.

Holding black flags, a large number of people involved in the real estate business gathered on the tehsil complex. They blocked access to the complex so that no person could enter it.

On the call given by the Property Dealers and Colonisers Association, members of the Vasika Nwais and Ashtam Farosh Union also abstained from work. Their main demands included roll back of increased collector rates of land and facilitation in securing NOCs for registries.

Association president Surinder Vashisht said their demands were being ignored for a long time and added that the new government was hell bent on ruining the real estate business.

The difficulties being faced by the real estate dealers and colonisers were being ignored. He said the common public was also upset. “The government is talking about making a new policy, but it is nowhere in sight,” he added. As a gesture of non-cooperation, he asked people not to take appointments for registries.

Association convener Sanjeev Rampal said the government was enacting those norms that put restrictions on the trade and snatched the livelihood of those who have been engaged in it for generations. He demanded that the Bhagwant Singh Mann government should regularise all colonies formed till now and initiate the system of releasing NOC at the tehsil office itself.

They warned that if their demands were not met, they would be forced to launch the agitation again.