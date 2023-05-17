Amritsar: PTU student to visit IIT Bombay

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A Bech (Computer Science and Engineering) sixth semester student Manveen Kaur of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Amritsar Campus, has been selected to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, under the Yuva Sangam programme of Government of India. Yuva Sangam is an initiative by the Government of India to strengthen people to people connects especially among youth across the nation. Manveen, the student of IKGPTU, which is first state technical university of Punjab, shall receive an immersive experience of numerous facets of life, development landmarks, recent achievements and a youth connect in the host state of Maharashtra. During her visit, she will have a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas – Paryatan (tourism), Parampara (traditions), Pragati (development) and Paraspar Sampark (people-to-people connect), Prodyogik (technology). Her visit to IIT Bombay is sponsored by the Government of India.

Best Cadet Award for Bhavan’s pupil

Sejal Vohra, NCC cadet of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SL Public School, Amritsar, has won best cadet award and prize money of Rs 4,500 from 24 Punjab Battalion NCC. She attended various camps in Gurdaspur and Roopnagar. She also won prize in best shooter. In another event, 47 Students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SL Public School participated in Amritsar District Yogasan Competition 2023. The participants won 34 gold, 20 silver and 11 bronze medals in different age groups. Bhavan’s yoga team got overall winner trophy. Team of students under the categories of 5 to 9, 9 to 12, 12 to 15 and 15 to 18 won gold medals. Under the best yogi category, Rudhransh bagged four gold medals, trophy and Rs 500 cash prize. Mayank Kumar bagged three gold, one silver medal and trophy in the competition.

Seminar on Women Empowerment

Dr BR Ambedkar Chair of Guru Nanak Dev University will organise ICSSR- sponsored national seminar on Dr BR Ambedkar contributions towards women empowerment in collaboration with the Department of Laws on May 18 at 10.30 am in the conference hall of Guru Nanak Bhawan of the university. Director seminar Kuldip Kaur, professor, BR Ambedkar Chair, said that Dr Shweta Shenoy, professor and head, MYAS Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine of the university will preside over the inaugural session. Prof Amar Pal Singh, University School of Law and Legal Studies, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, and Prof Anupama, head, Department of Economics, Punjabi University, Patiala, will deliver the keynote address.

Campus placement for DAV students

Students of PG Department of Commerce, BBK DAV College for Women, brought laurels to the college by getting placed in HDFC Life. In a campus placement drive hosted by the HDFC Life, five students got selected by the recruitment panel. The selection procedure included a pre-placement talk followed by an online-test and an interview. Dr Ramesh Arya, vice-president, DAV CMC, was present on the occasion, and Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students on their momentous achievement. The Principal also acknowledged the persistent efforts of Manoj Puri, Dean, Placements, and his entire team.

IDBI Bank offers jobs to 5 students

A virtual campus placement drive was conducted at DAV College, Amritsar. In this drive, students were interviewed for the retail banking sector and five students have been selected in IDBI Bank. This information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. He stated that Ruchit Nahar, Harkirat Singh, Samarjit Singh, Shubham Mahajan and Rishita Pandey were students of BSc (Computer Science), BSc (Medical), BBA and BSc (Bio Technology) of the college. The selected students will get an annual package of Rs 3.48 lakh. After a while, they will be posted as assistant manager. Principal Amardeep Gupta and Prof Vikram Sharma warmly welcomed the students and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

Mother’s Day celebrated

Mother’s Day is celebrated to express our immense love and gratitude for our mothers. Keeping this in mind, Mother’s Day was celebrated in Police DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, here. Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order), Chairman, and Dr Vipin Jishtu, Principal of the school, were among special guests. A special event cum orientation was organised wherein students of nursery to Class II presented poems and songs for their mothers. Mothers of tiny tots participated in different games enthusiastically, which were well organized by the sector incharge Anu Marwaha and members of pre- primary sector.