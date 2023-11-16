Amritsar: Punjabi film cast visits KCW

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The cast of the first Punjabi horror film ‘Gudiya’ was welcomed on arrival on the campus of Khalsa College for Women on Wednesday. Dr Surinder Kaur, college principal, informed that the film’s hero Navraj Hans, heroine Sawan Rupowali, producer Gargi Chandra, director Rahul Chandra and others visited the college. On the occasion, Navraj Hans shared breathtaking scenes from the movie and the rest of the team sang a song on the request of the students. The principal honoured Navraj Hans by presenting him with Phulkari. Vice-principal Ravinder Kaur, Dr Manbir Kaur, Dr Chanchal Bala besides members of the staff were present.

Teachers awarded

Following a rigorous state-level scrutiny, Dr Dinesh Kumar, lecturer in Physics, Government Victoria Girls School, Patiala, bagged the Teacher of the Year award. He was presented Rs 1 lakh in cash and a citation at a function organised at Khalsa College of Education. The second position was bagged by Sartaj Singh, lecturer in Chemistry, Government Senior Secondary School, Gagobua, Tarn Taran, while Nirmaljit Kaur from Government Elementary School, Dhotian, Khadoor Sahib, was awarded the third position. In addition, Jagtar Singh Sokhi, Punjabi teacher, Government Middle School, Kabarwachha, Ferozepur, was honoured with the Punjabi Bhasha Ratna Award for his contribution to promoting Punjabi language. He was honoured with Rs 10,000 in cash and an appreciation certificate. Teachers, namely, Narinder Singh, Dr Ravinder Kumar, Rumani Ahuja, Gurmeet Singh, Dr Sushil Kumar and Rupinderjit Kaur were bestowed special honours. The award, constituted with financial help from the Us-based Khalsa Global Research Foundation, aims to encourage the teaching community to take up the noble cause of dissemination of knowledge, said Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council, who was the chief guest at the programme.