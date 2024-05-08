Amritsar: Rabindra Nath Tagore remembered

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Students of Baba Aya Singh Riarki Public School, Tugalwala, celebrated the birth anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore, also known as Gurdev, with great respect and enthusiasm. The students presented their ideas about Tagore’s association with Punjab, and also recited Punjabi translations of his poems. Shriya Thakur, a medical student of Class XI, read a poem written by Tagore on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. Rupneet Kaur talked about Tagore’s respect for the Punjabi language, and Amroj Kaur highlighted his literature. Manmeet Kaur, Anmol Preet Kaur, Gursahij Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Raj Kiranpreet Kaur, and Mehakpreet Kaur recited Tagore’s poems, and the students prepared beautiful magazines.

Workshop on Vermi-Composting

The Eco Club of Hindu College, Amritsar, celebrated World Earth Day through workshop on vermi-composting and various skill-based competitions on April 25. Over 150 students and staff members from various school and colleges were participated in the event. Students and staff took Mission LiFE Pledge to protect and preserve their immediate environment. Various skill-based competitions like waste to best, photography and video making on the theme Save nature save the future were organised.

World Asthma Day

‘World Asthma Day’ was observed by the students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School. Students of Class X presented a class assembly highlighting the theme for World Asthma Day 2024 i.e. ‘Asthma Education Empowers’ global initiative for Asthma (GINA) that emphasises the need to empower people with the right education to manage their disease and to recognise when to seek medical help. The motive was to promote awareness about the pernicious disease ‘asthma’, to know its causes and treatment methods.TNS

Students shine in ISC results

Tarn Taran: Students of St Francis Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran, showcased stellar performances in the ISC +2 and ICSE Class X examinations. Ravnoor Kaur got the first rank in the school in the medical stream by scoring 94% marks, Pavreet Kaur stood second with 89.7% and Harmanpreet Kaur came third with 88.25%. In the non-medical stream, Jasmeen kaur bagged the first rank (94%), Sagar Sharma second (92.5%) and Parneet Kaur fetched third position (91.5%). Besides in Commerce Jasleen Kaur (89%) got the first position followed by Jasleen Kaur (87.5%) and Avneet Kaur (87%). In Class X, Mehnoor Kaur stood first with 97.4% marks Smile Ashmeet Kaur (95.4%) got second rank and third position is claimed by Dhairyav Jain (94.6%) in the school.

Talent hunt programme

The annual talent hunt of Universal Academy provided a vibrant platform for students to exhibit their unique skills and abilities across a diverse range of artistic and creative disciplines here on Tuesday. The participants displayed their talent in categories such as music, dance, drama, fine arts, literary arts, photography and creative writing.