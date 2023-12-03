Amritsar ranks first in Punjab to provide online services to people, says DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori today said the district stood first in the state for providing timely services to 99.97 per cent of the people through online portals. Thori said earlier Amritsar district was second in providing services through e-Sewa Kendras. He said in the last few days, strict measures were taken to clear the backlog of e-Sewa Kendras cases.

“Due to efforts of employees and officials in-charge, pendency has been eliminated to a large extent. Our first priority is to end the pendency at service centres. It is worth mentioning that 90 per cent of the work done by the people is through e-Sewa and Fard Kendras,” said Thori.

He said 41 service centres were functioning in Amritsar district, which provided services of various departments to residents. Thori said 9,000 applications had been rejected as these were not complete. Around 5,000 applications were in process. There were objections on 1,000 applications.

Prince Singh, Technical Coordinator, District Administrative Reform Sector, said service centres issued birth and death certificates, driving/learning licence, provided Aadhaar Card services, general insurance of vehicles, high security number plates, bedsides weapon registration, linking of PAN with Aadhaar and KYC of Kisan Samriddhi Yojana.

He said regular checking of service centres was done and instructions given to eliminate pendency. He said from time to time, the Deputy Commissioner obtained information about the pendency of cases at service centres.