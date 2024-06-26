Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Amritsar, June 25
Even as the Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in markets surrounding the Golden Temple last evening, city residents feel that all areas need attention as most roads are heavily encroached upon.
The residents demanded that in areas like Putlighar and Chheharta which are visited by thousands of people daily, the encroachments by shopkeepers leave little passage for the flow of vehicular traffic and are a prime cause of traffic jams.
In Putlighar area, a large number of illegal rehris selling fruits, vegetables, food items and even clothes can be seen. The residents stated that slip roads on both side of the GT road are completely under the control of illegal encroachers who use the space to sell their goods.
A visit from Putlighar chowk to Pipli Sahib Gurdwara revealed that a large number of stalls are being run from the road. Even as shopkeepers use the front of their shops to display goods which leaves no passage for pedestrians, the remaining portion is used for stalls. The rest of the space is left for parking of two-wheelers and cars.
In Chhehharta area too, where a large number of residents visit shops to buy necessary items, encroachments are rampant. “It is good that the MC has finally woken up and taken action against illegal encroachments. It would be better if such a drive is also conducted in other areas,” said Satpal Singh, a local resident. He added that MC teams should frequently visit market places to check shopkeepers.
Another resident Kultar Singh said, “Shopkeepers should be discouraged from displaying their goods outside their shops. If left unchecked, it would embolden them and those who have the fear of law would also prefer to flout the rules.” He said that the use of public roads for storing construction material or even throwing waste and rubble should be strictly prohibited as it leads to accidents.
