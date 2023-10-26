Amritsar residents call for festivities, sparing a thought for city air quality index

Neha Saini
Amritsar, October 25
According to medical experts, more than one crore people suffer from asthma and their numbers are rising. The most difficult time for those suffering from allergies and chest infections, including asthma and respiratory issues, is the ‘festival’ season, lasting from October till December.
The onset of winters send alarm bells ringing with rising air pollution resulting in poor air quality. While there are a number of reasons adding to the poor air quality during the season, including vehicular traffic and stubble burning, the burning of firecrackers during Dasehra and Diwali adds to the problem. Or so we ask the citizens?
Effigy burning on rise
The tradition of burning effigies during Dasehra celebrations has risen significantly raising questions over its environmental impact and alignment with political motives. In the past, Amritsar had only a few spots for effigy burning. We must acknowledge and respect religious sentiments attached to the festival, but it’s crucial to scrutinise motives behind surge in effigy burning. It is convenient to point fingers at farmers for paddy straw burning, but they’ve made efforts to address this issue. Sanjeev Sharma, a government school teacher
Take flu and pneumonia vaccines
Increase in ozone level, pollens, dust, smoke and other particulate matter in air causes respiratory problems. Weather change can worsen asthma and can cause cough, cold, itching in throat and eyes and breathing problems. Proper hydration and taking healthy food rich in vitamin C and antioxidants and doing yogic breathing exercises helps in fighting respiratory problem. People above 65 years and those who suffer from health problems during the onset of winters, should take flu and pneumonia vaccines. Dr Naresh Chawla, a pulmonologist
Negligent attitude
The negligent attitude of the administration towards air pollution irks residents. Already severe air quality deteriorates due to unchecked crop residue burning. Individuals struggling with respiratory issues are left with no choice, but to stay indoors. Everyone must contribute towards improving other people’s quality of life by refraining from burning firecrackers, planting trees and carpooling. Above all, spreading awareness about clean environment in institutions is paramount. Neeta Mehra, president, Voice of Amritsar
Unplanned construction
Extreme winter has not even begun in the city, but the air is filled with smog due to stubble burning, heavy traffic, unplanned construction by people and the government. Due to this, there is rise in respiratory and cardiac problems among residents. Although the festivities are only a day long, the trend of burning tall effigies laden with firecrackers at politically-backed celebrations adds to the air pollution. The festival should be celebrated in spirit while keeping in mind its impact on the environment. Manisha Behal, Assistant professor, Khalsa College
