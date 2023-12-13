Amritsar resident’s complaints for shifting tilted meter pillar box to powercom fall on deaf ears

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

A resident of Chotta Haripura’s Ghumiara Mohalla has complained about a tilted pillar box to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) that blocks the entrance gate of his house.

Ram Kishan, a resident, said, “The tilted pillar box contains at least 20 power meters. It blocks entrance of my house. I have repeated complained to the PSPCL authorities to shift the pillar box for the last one year, but these have fallen on deaf ears.”

He said the pillar box posed a danger to his family and people visiting his home. He said, “Children are most vulnerable to the pillar box. I have complained to the PSPCL thrice. It seems that the powercom authorities are waiting for a mishap.”

The road in Ghumiara Mohalla is nearly 20-foot wide and the pillar box gobbles up around five feet of its width, which result in traffic congestion in the street. He said officials concerned of the PSPCL turned up, but asked him to bear the expenses for shifting meters from the pillar box.

When contacted, Balwinder Singh, area junior engineer (JE) of the PSPCL, said there were over 20 meters that had to be re-adjusted in six small pillar boxes instead of one pillar box presently installed on the road. Six small pillar boxes would be installed on walls and electric poles, the JE said. As per the norms, consumers had to deposit Rs 1,500 for the re-adjustment of the pillar box and the rest of the amount was be deposited by them as per the estimate, the JE said.

