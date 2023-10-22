Amritsar residents hail Nitin Gadkari for promoting eco-tourism

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

The residents have praised Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for promoting eco-tourism and other projects during his visit yesterday. Gadkari highlighted the plan to raise an elevated cable bridge across the Beas near Goindwal Sahib. To provide a natural and safe environment to the dolphins inhabiting the Beas waters, no pillar will be constructed within the river, so a cable bridge is being planned near Goindwal Sahib.As the project will give impetus to the economy and tourism sectors, office-bearers of Amritsar Vikas Manch including Harjap Singh Aujla, Kulwant Singh Ankhi, Kanwaljit Singh Bhatia, Manmohan Singh Brar, Dr Charanjit Singh Gumtala, Michael and others thanked Gadkari for taking personal interest in completion of the prestigious Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and related projects at the earliest.

Gadkari mentioned blueprint of the eco-tourism project to be raised at the upper top level of the cable bridge. As per the announcement, the project is being planned using modern electronic techniques and technology depicting the Sikh history, especially related to Amritsar and the ten Sikh Gurus. A glass capsule lift will be made available to reach the hologram type attraction. Eateries will also be set up and an attractive landscape provided. Time to reach the tourist place from Amritsar will be a maximum of half an hour. Special importance will be given to the historical narrative of Guru Gobind Singh.

