Amritsar residents irked over unscheduled power cuts

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 16

Residents of many localities have expressed resentment against Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) over unscheduled power cuts. They alleged that the PSPCL had been imposing unscheduled power cuts in almost all parts of the city for the last few days.

Residents of Sandhu Colony, Chheharta, Ghanupur Kale, Maqboolpura, Indira Colony, and Veer Enclave, Bypass Road are affected by frequent power cuts. The situation is even worst in the rural areas.

Pawan Sharma, a resident of Sandhu Colony, said, “We are facing regular power cuts. The power supply was snapped for five hours in our area on Saturday. No one responded from the PSPCL on repeated phone calls in this connection.”

Vaneet Thakur, a resident of Pawan Nagar, said, “The power supply in Aman Avenue and Majitha Road is the worst hit. We are facing six hours cut during the day time and three hours during the night. The power goes off after every one hour. Besides, voltage fluctuation has made the matter worse. Calling 1912 is useless as no accountability of any staff from the lower to upper level has been fixed. No authentic contact number is available for reporting frequent power cuts. During the election campaign, everyone was making big promises, but the truth is that we are still fighting for our basics needs.”

“The maximum temperature is hovering around 44°C. To make the matter worse, there is no power in our locality. Our inverter battery does not charge due to regular power cuts. Instead of giving free electricity, the government should ensure an uninterrupted power supply infrastructure which is in a pitiable condition at present,” said Suraj Kumar, another resident of the area.

