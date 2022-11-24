Amritsar residents protest flow of untreated waste water into Tung Dhab drain

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

Residents along with members of the Amritsar Vikas Manch, Haryaval Punjab Sanstha and other environmentalists staged a protest here on Tuesday against the discharge of chemical-mixed water into the Tung Dhab drain.

Residents stage a protest on the Airport Road against the discharge of chemical-mixed water into the drain in Amritsar on Wednesday.

They said they had filed several complaints with the local administration but as it had failed to take any action, they had to resort to protest. Residents threatened that if the government failed to check discharge of chemical-mixed water into the drain by nearby factories, they would initiate an indefinite protest on the Airport Road.

Holy City Township Association president Rajan Mann said residents of Verka, Majtha bypass to Gumtala, Mahal, Ram Teerath and other localities were facing problems due to the flow of polluted water into the drain.

Residents stated that seepage of chemical-mixed water had contaminated the groundwater reserve, which most of them use for drinking purposes. They said factory owners with political links were not ready to listen to their pleas.

A resident, Gurdev Singh Mahal, said MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla had also raised the issue in the Parliament but even after that the government failed to take any action. He said ideally, the waste water from factories should be treated before discharging it anywhere. He said after ensuring that no chemical water is thrown into the drain, the government should get the water body cleaned.

