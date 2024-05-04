Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

The municipal corporation will send water and sewer bills to residents through SMS. Earlier, printed bills were delivered through employees to residents. On many occasions, bills were not delivered on time. Now, the Department of Local Government, Punjab, has started its own portal titled — mSeva — for which residents would have to create their own ID with a registered mobile number to log in and make payment for services availed.

The municipal corporation has successfully transferred its data of water supply and sewerage to the mSeva portal of the Department of Local Government. Online bills would be sent to residents through SMS links. Bills can be paid online by residents after linking their property tax ID.Harpreet Singh, Municipal Commissioner, Amritsar

At present, payments for services like e-naksha, property tax and applying for trade licence and fire NOCs is being accepted on the portal. Today, Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh said the civic body had successfully transferred its data of water supply and sewerage to the mSeva portal of the Department of Local Government. Online bills would be sent to residents through SMS links. He said, “Bills can be paid online by residents after linking their property tax ID. Payments can also be made through Citizen Facilitation Centres at Ranjit Avenue head office and zonal offices of the municipal corporation.”

MC Commissioner said billing for commercial and industrial units would start within 15 days for which formalities were being completed. He appealed to residents to avail benefits of the online service and pay their bills through the mSeva portal by creating own ID with registered mobile number.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.