Amritsar restaurant serves hookah, owners booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

Another restaurant was found involved in serving hookahs to its clients, this time in Lawrence Road area here on Monday. The police booked the restaurant owners, identified as Rajesh Arora and his son Mohak, both residents of Dam Ganj area.

They were arrested and later released on bail. The police confiscated four hookahs and two flavours from the spot. The duo were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.