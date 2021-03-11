Amritsar: Revenue Kanungo Assn, Patwar Union members go on mass leave

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

Members of the Revenue Kanungo Association and the Revenue Patwar Union on Wednesday went on mass leave to protest against the filing of a corruption case against a Patwari in Malerkotla by the Vigilance Department recently. They have announced to remain on leave till May 15.

The mass leave resulted in crucial works like inteqal (mutation), fard, taking loan limits on properties, zamanat, girdawri and others being affected. Though several works have been made online, those which require manual assistance would be severely affected.

There are 170 Patwaris and 44 Kanungos, who are working at six tehsils in the district. All of them abstained from work, hitting the routine working of the Revenue Department.

Kulwant Singh, president of the Revenue Patwar Union, Amritsar, decried the registration of a case against a Patwari. He said if the government did not take back the case, they would go on an indefinite strike.