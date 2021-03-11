Amritsar: Revenue Kanungo Assn, Patwar Union members go on mass leave

Amritsar, May 4
Members of the Revenue Kanungo Association and the Revenue Patwar Union on Wednesday went on mass leave to protest against the filing of a corruption case against a Patwari in Malerkotla by the Vigilance Department recently. They have announced to remain on leave till May 15.
The mass leave resulted in crucial works like inteqal (mutation), fard, taking loan limits on properties, zamanat, girdawri and others being affected. Though several works have been made online, those which require manual assistance would be severely affected.
There are 170 Patwaris and 44 Kanungos, who are working at six tehsils in the district. All of them abstained from work, hitting the routine working of the Revenue Department.
Kulwant Singh, president of the Revenue Patwar Union, Amritsar, decried the registration of a case against a Patwari. He said if the government did not take back the case, they would go on an indefinite strike.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised