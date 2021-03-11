Amritsar: Rising mercury triggers demand for ACs

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 18

Rising mercury has shot up the demand for electric gadgets offering respite from searing heat. Among an array of gadgets such as air-conditioners (ACs), desert coolers, air coolers and ceiling fans, the sale of ACs has recorded the sharpest spike.

According to the market watchers, the demand for air-conditioners increased by nearly 20 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period last year. On the other hand, the demand for coolers declined by about 10 per cent.

Its reason is attributed to the rise in the cost of coolers and desert coolers, which prompted the consumers to turn towards ACs, which are available in less energy consuming variants. In tune with global trends, the cost of metals, including copper, zinc and nickel, which are used in the manufacturing of these gadgets, shot up considerably in the past one year. Consequently, the prices of ACs were increased between 15 and 20 per cent, desert coolers between 25 and 30 per cent. Humble ceiling fans also registered a hike in its price.

Anil Kapoor, president of the Amritsar Distributors’ Association (ADA), said rates of almost all raw materials, including plastic, a by-product of crude, also increased globally. He said dealers were not getting payment on the sold material, which was a matter of concern. He said several payments of the merchandise sold in Diwali last year were yet to be received. “It reflected that the market has not come on track after the Covid-19 lockdown.”

Deepak Kumar, a cooler manufacturer and retailer on the GT Road, said locally made desert coolers were available above Rs 11,000 in the market. These coolers used to be sold between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 last summer. Branded coolers which come in plastic bodies are available above Rs 14,000. The demand for the ACs had also increased.