Amritsar Rly station receives discarded AC coach for ‘rail coach restaurant’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

Even as the Railways threw open Punjab’s first ‘rail coach restaurant’ at Panthankot Cantt railway station yesterday, a similar project for the holy city which receives lakhs of tourists round the year has got delayed. It was to commence operations from May 5.

The only solace is that the city recently received a scrapped and discarded AC coach which is to be spruced up to set up a ‘rail coach restaurant’. Months after allotment of a five-year contract for setting up a restaurant-on-wheels at the local railway station, the authorities installed a model (showpiece) track for the same in the railway station complex in September. The contract for setting up a restaurant-on-wheels was awarded in April.

The ambitious project has been hanging fire much to the dismay of hospitality industry here that was keen to see it become operational soon as it would have added one more feature to tourism sector in the city.

As per the provisions of the contract, the private company would spruce up the wagon as per its business plan and be responsible for its operation and maintenance. It has been provided a scrapped and discarded Railway Coach Factory-made coach which would have only seating arrangements and not a kitchen. Tourists would enjoy delectable Punjabi cuisine in the proposed restaurant. Amidst the ambience of a train, the restaurant would offer various delicacies.

At the Amritsar railway station, the model railway track has been set up outside the general waiting hall.

#Pathankot