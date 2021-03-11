Amritsar roads turning into death traps

Unsafe ride: Six deaths reported in last 7 days

Amritsar roads turning into death traps

The Wrong turn: A vehicle takes the wrong side on the elevated road, near the Jahajgarh area, from where vehicles from GT Road come down towards the Golden Temple parking in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 17

The recent spate of road accidents in the city is ample proof that its roads are becoming unsafe for commuters here. Travelling on these roads is becoming more and more dangerous. People need to be more alert, especially if they are driving or travelling on two-wheelers.

Six persons, including a minor boy, have lost their lives in the last one week. The experts and residents of the city feel that a number of factors were responsible for the spurt in road mishaps.

Rash and drunk driving, not following traffic norms, lack of traffic cops on roads, rampant encroachments gobbling up footpaths and irresponsible behaviour of commuters were among a few major reasons.

Rasam Sharma and her 4-year-old son Hritwik died in a road mishap five days ago, when she was going to drop him to school. A rashly driven car hit her scooter leaving them critically injured. Later, they succumbed to their injuries. The incident occurred on the bypass road from Taran Wala Pul to Tarn Taran Road.

The same day, Satpal Singh, a dairy owner, was killed after an SUV hit him when he was returning home on foot after shutting down his dairy.

A student died while his friend was critically injured when the bus of same institute, where the two studied, hit their scooter near Khanna Paper mill on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road on May 11. Gobind Arora died on the spot, while Harry sustained serious injuries.

Another local resident Gurpreet Singh died when a rashly driven truck hit his bike near the Golden Gate Chowk. The incident occurred four days ago. He was going to see his wife who was admitted to the hospital.

Sandeep Sunder died after his car was hit by a truck on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road. In a majority of cases, two-wheeler riders and pedestrians were most vulnerable sections that fell victim to these fatal accidents.

As per the records with the traffic police, there are 6.32 lakh vehicles registered with the local transport office in the holy city and the number was increasing day by day. Being a major religious and tourist destination, thousands of vehicles enter the city.

To handle such a huge rush, there are around 200 traffic cops and that, too, are ill-equipped to manage the affairs. A traffic cop said the traffic police also have to manage during VVIPs and VIPs movements. Harwinder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said they were managing the affair with all available resources.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

2
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

3
Entertainment

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after fat removal surgery goes wrong

4
Diaspora

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

5
Entertainment

Shailesh Lodha to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', will his exit impact show's popularity?

6
Nation

Officer who played key role in 1971 Battle of Laungewala is no more

7
Nation

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

8
Sports

Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee Jagbir Singh during Commonwealth Games trials, gets life ban

9
Health

Gay men asked to be alert as monkeypox cases rise to 7 in UK

10
Nation

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%

Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%

Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...

Punjab protesting farmers spent night near Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM Mann terms it 'unwarranted'

Punjab protesting farmers spend night near Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM Mann terms it 'unwarranted'

Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz: SC

Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court

Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...

Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13

Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13

Don’t restrict supply: US to india

Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

3 hurt; all from Jammu region

Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow’s life, three booked

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Amritsar residents peeved over not shifting ISBT to Vallah

SGPC to hold gurmat camps in summer vacations in every constituency

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Farmers’ protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Weekly vax count drops 65% in Chandigarh

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Dadu Majra dumping ground issue: HC calls for another action-taken report from Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

18-acre land cleared of illegal possession

Hoshiarpur land scam: Closure report rejected, Vigilance Bureau constitutes fresh SIT

Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Couple gets lifer in dowry death case

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Two smugglers held with 30-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Six Nihangs held for youth’s murder in Ludhiana village

57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Patiala: Youths don’t care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: Youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp

No action on illegal constructions in Patiala