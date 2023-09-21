Amritsar: Robbers gang busted, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

The city police have busted a gang of robbers and arrested three of its members besides recovering a car snatched from a Ludhiana-based trader on Tuesday within 24 hours of the incident.

The victim, identified as Gurpreet Singh, of Ludhiana had come to Model Industrial Park in the Maqboolpura area for some work. Following preliminary interrogation of arrested suspects, the police booked their three accomplices. Raids are on to arrest them.

Those arrested were identified as Pardeep Singh and Varinder Singh of Udonangal Khurd village and Shamsher Singh of Ainokot village in Gurdaspur district. Their interrogation led to the nomination of notorious criminal Lovepreet Singh of Chone village in Gurdaspur district, Gagandeep Singh of Kuhatwind Hindua village and Gurjant Singh, alias Raja, of Ainokot village in Gurdaspur district.

Gurpreet stated to the police that some unknown armed persons snatched his car (bearing registration No. PB-65-CQ-4145) when he went to the Model Industrial Park.

The police authorities immediately started investigation leading to the arrest of Pardeep, Varinder and Shamsher Singh. The police recovered car from them.

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said Pardeep had two criminal cases, including that of the NDPS Act, registered against him while Shamsher was booked under one case of the NDPS Act.

Similarly, Gagandeep had three cases, including one of attempt to murder, snatching and the NDPS Act, and Gurjant had two cases of vehicle lifting registered against him, the ADCP said. Lovepreet was booked in eight cases of snatching, robbery and the NDPS Act, he said.