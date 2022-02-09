Amritsar: Robbers striking at their will

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 8

Even as the Punjab Police teams were carrying out flag marches and search operations to ensure peaceful atmosphere and maintain law and order situation in view of the Assembly poll, robbers it seem are striking at their will.

Within eight days, another bank was robbed by unidentified persons in the Amritsar rural belt. On Monday, five unidentified person decamped with Rs5.08 lakh from the Punjab and Sind Bank branch in Naushehra village. On January 31, five unidentified robbers had looted Rs2.6 lakh from the Manawala branch of the same bank. The police are yet to make any breakthrough in these cases.

Vijay Thakur, manager of Naushehra bank branch, told the police that he was in the bank with cashier Deepakpal Singh, when five persons with faces covered entered the bank at 3.50pm. Jagroop Singh, security guard was also present at the gate. He said two of the accused pointed a pistol at the cashier at the cash counter and pulled him out. He said they took away the cash trunk containing Rs5.08 lakh while threatening to shoot them.

He said before escaping, the robbers also took away the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras.

The Kamboh police have registered a case under Sections 392, 395 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

On January 31, the Manawala branch of the same bank was robbed in a similar fashion. While bank authorities failed to learn a lesson from the previous case, the police have also failed to nab the criminals.

Textile worker robbed of mobile, Rs3K

Rajinder Kumar, a local resident who works in a textile unit, was robbed by three unidentified persons travelling on a bike. He was returning home after his duty. The accused snatched his mobile and purse containing Rs3,000 besides other documents.

The police claim to hold search operations, flag marches and ‘intense’ vehicle checking in the city as well as in the rural belt, but repeated instances deny these claims.

SP (D) Amritsar Rural, Manoj Thakur said investigations were on to identify the suspects and arrest them. He said the police have some clues and teams were working on these clues.

