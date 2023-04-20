 Amritsar: Rugby first-aid course organised : The Tribune India

Amritsar: Rugby first-aid course organised

Amritsar: Rugby first-aid course organised

GNDU hold a two-day workshop on rugby first-aid methods in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Amritsar: MYAS-GNDU Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine of Guru Nanak Dev University in association with the Indian Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Association of Punjab organised a two-day course on "World Rugby First Aid in Rugby (Level 1)". The course was inaugurated by Dr Shweta Shenoy, head of the department. In the inaugural address, she stressed the importance of preparedness by the physiotherapists in handling on-field injuries. She also thanked the Rugby India for conducting the course. About 50 masters' students from the department attended the course. The course instructors included Vahbhiz Bharucha (world rugby educator, captain of national women's rugby team and team doctor of Junior India National Rugby Team) and Lizanne Paes (world rugby qualified level-2 medic and rugby India team physiotherapist). The course focused on the basic principles of first-aid, managing emergency conditions, concussions and preventing any causality on field that help the physiotherapists on the field to manage the injuries effectively.

Cancer awareness camp

A free cancer awareness and check-up camp was organised by Dr Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, MLA North, in collaboration with the World Cancer Charitable Society and its patron Dr Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal. The camp was organised at Government Elementary Smart School, C Block Ranjit Avenue, where more than 490 people were examined and provided free consultation, medicines and tests. Teachers and parents of the school volunteered and participated in the camp. Dr Dharmendra Dhillon, in-charge of camp, said that the doctors explained about the cancer and its prevention and cure while offering all help. The camp had brought mobile vans equipped with hi-tech memography machine. Blood, sugar PSA tests, bone density, etc. were arranged for all those who were examined.

Mahatma Hansraj remembered

Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, presented a special assembly to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj. Rich tributes were paid to the educationist par excellence. Hansraj, an ardent follower of Swami Dayanand, founded the Dayanand Anglo Vedic School System with Gurudatta Vidhyarthi. The students of the school accentuated the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Hansraj. Regional officer Punjab Zone (A) Dr. Neelam Kamra blessed the students on the occasion and stimulated them to follow the footsteps of Hansraj and make positive contributions towards the society. School principal Pallavi Sethi in her address inspired the students to learn dedication and commitment from Hansraj and work for the uplift of the down trodden. She also mentioned the ceaseless efforts of Hansraj for the emancipation of the society and asked the students to pledge selfless service to the society.

NAT on April 22 & 23

Vidyamandir Classes, the nation's leading institution and a hub for JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET preparation, will conduct its flagship test for admission and scholarships, National Admission Tests (NAT) on 22nd and 23rd April 2023 through both offline and online modes. The test will give a significant boost to the preparation of JEE and NEET aspirants with mentorship, free doubt resolution, motivational sessions from founders and top faculty, and free mock tests and practice school / board exams for current class final exams. Students currently in Classes V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, & XI have the chance to take this test as a way to enrol in one of the many programmes offered at Vidyamandir Classes. "The test will also offer a chance to receive scholarships of up to 100 per cent. Extra 10 per cent concession will be provided on tuition fee to girl students and to the children of school teachers," said Saurabh Kumar, chief academic officer, Vidyamandir Classes

DAV student clears UGC Net

Anukampa Sharma, DAV College MA English 2022 batch student, has cleared her UGC Net exam by scoring 99.03 percentile in her first attempt. Principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated the student as well the head and faculty of the PG Department of English, lauding the diligent efforts put in by the department and the student. The college is always supportive towards the efforts of the students and helps them in their journey, the Principal said. Anukampa thanked her teachers for their constant support and guidance in the preparation of the exam. TNS 

Principal Amardeep Gupta felicitates Anukampa Sharma in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo

