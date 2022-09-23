Amritsar rural police find clues in rape-murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

The Amritsar rural police have found vital clues in the rape and murder of a woman whose body was found from near a tubewell room at Bhangwa village falling under the Jandiala police station here three days ago.

Following a preliminary probe, the police have identified the victim. She was 26-year-old Jyoti of Jania Road in Jandiala Guru. The police have also found the CCTV footage in which she was seen riding with two persons on a bike.

Her family members told the police that the victim used to work as a labourer in the grain market. They said she had left the house for some work and did not return. Later, they came to know about his death on social media.

Amritsar Rural SSP Swapan Sharma said the police had vital clues about the perpetrators and they would be arrested soon.

A case under Sections 302, 376 and 34 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of Balkar Singh of Bhangwa village on whose land the body was found. He had informed the police about this.

Balkar Singh told the police that he owned land along the Bhangwa-Rana Kala village road. He said on Monday he had harvested paddy on two acres of land and gone to sell the same in the grain market along with his son Sukhdayal Singh.

He said in the evening, when he went to park the harvesting equipment at his tubewell, he found the half-naked body of the victim. It took no guesses that she was raped and later strangled to death by unidentified persons. She was strangled to death with her dupatta.

Breakthrough in hostage, robbery case

Amritsar: A day after three unidentified robbers looted a retired Indian Air Force officer, the city police suspected the role of an insider in the robbery.

Retired Air Commodore Inderbir Singh Sidana was taken hostage by the miscreants before decamping with Rs 12 lakh and Rs 22 lakh jewellery from the house located on Yasin Road falling under the Civil Lines police station here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said an insider’s role could not be ruled out while the police were working on different theories to crack the case. Three masked robbers entered the house on Wednesday evening when Sidana was having rest.

He told the police that the family was preparing for his daughter’s wedding. He said he was alone in the house when the youths entered his house and took away cash and the jewellery. Bhullar said the police had got some vital clues in the case and were hopeful of cracking the case soon.