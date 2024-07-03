Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 3

The Amritsar rural police on Wednesday confiscated 2.5 kg heroin from Jatin Singh, a resident of Maude village located near the International border.

During the investigations, two more names have cropped up. Raids were on to arrest them, said Satinder Singh, SSP Amritsar rural. They were identified as Sajan Singh and Daler Singh, both residents of the same village.

“We are checking the antecedents of Jatinder while raids were on to nab his two accomplices Sajan and Daler,” said SSP.

Amritsar Rural Police (PS Ramdas) & #BSF in a joint operation recovered 1 assembled drone carrying two 9mm Glock pistols, 4 magazines and 40 live cartridges from fields of Vill. Nissoke near the #India-#Pakistan International border.#ActionAgainstCrime#AntiDroneAction pic.twitter.com/Pu7oZCqkNa — Amritsar Rural Police (@AmritsarRPolice) July 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Amritsar rural police, in a joint operation with Border Security Force, has seized an assemble drone carrying two 9 mm Glock pistols smuggled from Pakistan along with four magazines and 40 live cartridges. The drone landed in the wet paddy fields near Nissoke border village in Ramdas area. The village defence committee members informed the police about the presence of the drone, he said.

