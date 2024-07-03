Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, July 3
The Amritsar rural police on Wednesday confiscated 2.5 kg heroin from Jatin Singh, a resident of Maude village located near the International border.
During the investigations, two more names have cropped up. Raids were on to arrest them, said Satinder Singh, SSP Amritsar rural. They were identified as Sajan Singh and Daler Singh, both residents of the same village.
“We are checking the antecedents of Jatinder while raids were on to nab his two accomplices Sajan and Daler,” said SSP.
Amritsar Rural Police (PS Ramdas) & #BSF in a joint operation recovered 1 assembled drone carrying two 9mm Glock pistols, 4 magazines and 40 live cartridges from fields of Vill. Nissoke near the #India-#Pakistan International border.#ActionAgainstCrime#AntiDroneAction pic.twitter.com/Pu7oZCqkNa— Amritsar Rural Police (@AmritsarRPolice) July 3, 2024
Meanwhile, Amritsar rural police, in a joint operation with Border Security Force, has seized an assemble drone carrying two 9 mm Glock pistols smuggled from Pakistan along with four magazines and 40 live cartridges. The drone landed in the wet paddy fields near Nissoke border village in Ramdas area. The village defence committee members informed the police about the presence of the drone, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed into venue of 80,000
The Baba, who was the main speaker of the satsang, came out ...
Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media
Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR
INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s speech
Congress-led INDIA staged walkout after Leader of Opposition...
Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally
The Broader market remains positive
Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death
Employer Antonello Lovato had dumped 31-year-old Singh on ro...