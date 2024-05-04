Amritsar Rural Police nab two drug peddlers with 3 kg heroin, 1 kg ICE

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 4
In yet another drug seizure, the Amritsar (Rural) police have confiscated 3 kg heroin and 1 kg ICE (crystal methamphetamine) and arrested two drug peddlers in this connection.
This is the second consignment of heroin and ICE confiscated by the police in the past two days. On Friday, the Counter Intelligence unit seized 4 kg ICE and 1 kg heroin from a drug trafficker.
Amritsar SSP (Rural) Satinder Singh informed that a special cell of the rural police arrested Balwinder Singh of Gaggomahal village, Ramdass, and Karanbir Singh of Chakbala village, Ajnala, from Punga village.
The duo were travelling on a bike when a patrolling police party signalled them to stop. Singh said on seeing the police party, the accused took a U-turn to flee but their bike slipped. The duo then tried to escape with a bag. They were chased and overpowered by the police team led by Sub-Inspector Ajaypal Singh. During their search in presence of DSP (Narcotics) Tejinderpal Singh, the police seized two packets containing 3 kg heroin and 1 kg ICE from their possession. A case under Sections 21/22/25/29-61-85 of the NDPS Act in this connection has been registered and further investigations were in progress to establish their links to expose the entire nexus, SSP said.
