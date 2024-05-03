Amritsar: Sant Singh Sukha Singh School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Sant Singh Sukha Singh School shined in the PSEB board results that were announced recently. In Class XII (non-medical stream), Nitin scored 96.6 per cent marks while in the medical stream, Agamdeep Singh scored 96 per cent. In humanities, Vanshika Khosla scored 92.4 per cent and in commerce, Ritish Kumar and Savreet Kaur scored 96.6 per cent. Principal Dr Gurbachan Singh congratulated the students and Dr Jagdish Singh, director, wished them luck for their future endeavours.

PD Kumar Memorial Gyandeep School

Students of PD Kumar Memorial Gyandeep School (Evening Free), run under the direction of the managing committee of Bhavan’s Public School, performed well in the recently declared PSEB board examination. The school’s result was 100 per cent; out of 16 students of Gyandeep Vidyalaya, seven students scored more than 80 per cent, seven scored more than 70 per cent and two scored more than 60 per cent marks. Yashika stood first in her class by securing 88 per cent marks. It is noteworthy that these students are provided free uniform, lunch and books by the management committee of Bhavan’s. School president Avinash Mahendru and director Principal Anita Bhalla congratulated the students, teachers and parents for the performance.

DAV Public School

Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, organised a special assembly on International Labour Day to highlight the significance of the occasion and express gratitude and recognition for the invaluable contributions of workers worldwide. The students delivered speeches, recited poems aimed to honour the dedication and hard work of individuals across various sectors. Principal Pallavi Sethi addressed the assembly by saying that they extend their gratitude to essential workers, who play pivotal roles in their daily lives. She advised the students to value dignity of labour and respect and greet all the helpers in the school.

Khataray Kalan Government School

To encourage people to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, poster-making and henna contests were organised at Government High School, Dhori Kalan of Ajnala Vidhan Sabha constituency. The main purpose of these contests, organised by the school’s Electro Literacy Club, is to convey the message to various sections of society through the students. School headmistress Meenakshi Dharwal said the students are the future of the country and they are being prepared as future voters. She said the Election Commission is continuously conducting SVEEP activities to make the voters aware and such activities will continue in the future as well.

Khalsa College of Education

The Eco-Club of Khalsa College of Education (KCE), Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, organised an art competition, Nature’s Architect, for colleges and industry partners i.e. schools, in order to be aware and actively involve youth in environmental conservation. A total of 58 students participated in poster-making, slogan-writing and rangoli competitions. The event was organised under the aegis of Environment Education Programme, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, supported by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology as Nodal Agency and Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). Students from both colleges created there art pieces within the stipulated time period. Dr Deepa Sikand Kauts, professor and dean, Faculty of Education, GNDU was the chief guest. Participants were also made to take a pledge regarding protection and conservation of environment by the college students.

